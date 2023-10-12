Shahid Kapoor reveals if his, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Farzi 2 is happening: ‘The way story ended, it was…’

Shahid Kapoor reveals if he will do more OTT content and talks about Farzi 2.

Shahid Kapoor impressed everyone with his performance in the black comedy crime thriller series Farzi. The series was a huge hit and garnered great views from the audience. Now, the actor has shared a big update on the second season.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid Kapoor talked about the second season of his hit series Farzi and revealed that it is ‘definitely happening’. When asked if he would be seen more on OTT, the actor replied, “Free me dekhna hai? Theatre ke paise bachaane hai? Thoda toh kharch karaunga. (Do you want to watch it for free? Want to save on theatre tickets? Will make you spend at least a little).”

The actor further added if Farzi 2 is happening and said, “So of course, the second season of Farzi will happen. I mean, the response was amazing. Also, the way the story ended, it was open-ended so there is an opportunity for a lot more to happen. It was not like a culmination. So Farzi 2 will happen, and if anything else I like, I will, but as of now, I haven’t said yes to anything for OTT because I had two releases this year, so I'm going to do some stuff for theatres now. But Farzi 2 will definitely happen.”

Helmed by Raj & DK, Farzi is a black comedy crime thriller that also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, and Bhuvan Arora apart from Shahid Kapoor. The series was released in February on Amazon Prime and became an instant hit with a positive response from the audience.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his untitled next. The film marks his first-ever collaboration with Kriti Sanon and is a romantic drama film that also stars Dharmendra. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day 2024 weekend.

