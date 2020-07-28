Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment mourns loss of Parvez Khan, action director of 'Class Of ’83'

Action director Parvez Khan passed away at the age of 55 after suffering from a cardiac arrest on Monday. He is known for his work in popular movies namely Badlapur, Andhadhun directed by Sriram Raghavan. Parvez has been a part of the film industry since the 80s and worked with leading actors such as Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Nana Patekar among others.

Parvez's longtime associate Nishant Khan confirmed the news to PTI and told, "He suffered a major heart attack in the morning. He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead. He didn't have any health issues but felt chest pain last night."

While filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourned Parvez's death. He tweeted, "Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears."

Parvez is survived by his wife, son and his family.

Parvez was an assistant action director in the films Khiladi starring Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar and also Bobby Deol starrer Soldier.

His first big break was Ram Gopal Varma's Ab Tak Chhappan starring Nana Patekar in the lead roles. Soon after that, he frequently collaborated with Sriram Raghavan starting with Neil Nitin Mukesh's Johnny Gaddar and then Saif Ali Khan's Agent Vinod.