Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan stuns in red Manish Malhotra saree, mom Gauri Khan REACTS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is setting the internet ablaze yet again. Blinking like a ray of sunshine, Suhana Khan took social media by storm as she turned muse for celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manish shared two alluring pictures of Suhana Khan who looked resplendent in a glitzy red saree accessorized with heavy jhumkis. The 21-year-old looked flawless in dewy makeup and a puff ponytail.

Soon after sharing the pictures, fans and fellow celebrities poured heartfelt messages for Suhana in the comments section. Suhana's mother, interior designer and entrepreneur Gauri Khan also reacted to the post and commented, "Red it is!!!! Love the vibe, Manish." Karan Johar also wrote, "Gorgeous," with multiple red heart emoticons.

Actor Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey wrote in the comments section, "Stunning" along with multiple heart emojis.

For the unversed, Suhana, who had recently shifted to Mumbai after completing her studies in New York, was spotted with her brother Aryan Khan at the IPL auction event. The brother-sister duo stepped in for their father to take charge of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).