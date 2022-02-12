IPL 2022 mega auction: Suhana, Aryan Khan's reaction after auctioneer Edmeades faints goes viral - watch

Celebrity kid Aryan Khan with his sister Suhana Khan on Saturday represented father Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s King Khan, at the cricket auction. This was the first time they appeared together for a business meeting in public.

Aryan and Suhana were sitting were on the bidding table. However, during the auction, auctioneer Edmeades fainted and fell down. After this, Suhana was in shock, and brother Aryan got up from his chair in order to analyse the situation. The video of the same is going viral on social media.

A Twitter user uploaded the video with the caption, “They Are Looking At Situation !! Aryan Khan Suhana Khan Shocked Reaction.” Watch video:

Meanwhile, It has been learnt that Hugh Edmeades is fine now. For the unversed, Britain’s Hugh Edmeades had been chosen to be the IPL 2022 auctioneer and be responsible for conducting the bidding of 600 players that have registered this year. Hugh Edmeades has been receiving prayers all over Twitter and fans wishing him a speedy recovery.

Ahead of the IPL auction, Edmeades had said that during his four-decade career as an auctioneer, he has conducted a lot of two-day auctions, but never one that lasted for 12 hours. He even added that he was not fazed by the idea of being on his feet for 12 hours.

"During my 38 years as an auctioneer, I have taken plenty of two-day auctions, but admittedly, none lasting a potential 12+ hours. However, I am not at all fazed by the prospect of being on my feet for up to six hours each day. Mentally and physically, I will be splitting the sessions into "bite-size pieces" and taking the opportunities to regroup during the breaks in the auction," Hugh Edmeades had said according to InsideSport.