'Have always been a big admirer but...': Shah Rukh Khan pens note for David Beckham after he attends party at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan hosted a private party for David Beckham at his home on Thursday. SRK thanked Beckham and advised him to get some rest after the long evening.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan recently played host to renowned footballer David Beckham and his family during Beckham's visit to India to witness the positive impact of UNICEF-supported initiatives benefiting girls and women in rural areas.

Sharing a lovely picture from the evening gathering, SRK wrote, “Last night with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. I've always held great admiration, but meeting him and observing his interactions with kids made me realize that his kindness and gentle nature surpass even his football prowess. My warm regards to your family. Stay well, happy my friend, and catch up on some sleep… @Davidbeckham.”

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, David Beckham departed for Britain following the dinner held at Mannat, leaving a wave of excitement among Shah Rukh Khan's fans who were thrilled to see the two icons together. One fan commented, “From one legend to another! What an iconic moment,” while another wrote, “Bollywood’s King with the football King”.

Beckham also graced the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final match at Mumbai’s Wankhade stadium during his visit.

Prior to Shah Rukh Khan's hospitality, actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja had hosted David Beckham for dinner at their residence. Various celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, had the chance to meet the football legend during his stay in India.