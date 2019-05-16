Shah Rukh Khan flies off to New York for his appearance on David Letterman’s show!

There already has been immense buzz about Shah Rukh Khan's appearance on David Letterman's show and now that the actor has already left for New York, it's confirmed that SRK will be seen as one of the guests on 'My Next Guest Need No Introduction with David Letterman'

Shah Rukh Khan will soon appear on American television host and comedian, David Letterman’s show which will be streamed on a leading OTT platform. The superstar has left from Mumbai to fly off to New York for the shoot of David Letterman’s show.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter handle and shared a small detail about his appearance. Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Flying into another city that never sleeps... A great idea for someone like me. New York calling." Being the only Indian to feature on the show, fans of the actor are constantly posting about the news on social media and we figured there was something big in waiting.

Flying into another city that never sleeps... A great idea for someone like me. New York calling. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 14, 2019

Buzz is that the two stars of their respective industries will be coming together on one platform and the audience is surely going to get a package of entertainment from the episode. The host, David Letterman is an American television host, comedian, writer, and producer who has hosted late night television talk shows for 33 years in his career.

The first season of the very successful show hosted by David Letterman saw him interviewing the leading names such as Barack Obama, George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai and Jerry Seinfeld. The second season of the show 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman' is likely to see the global icon, Shah Rukh Khan as one of the guests on the esteemed list.

Veteran late night show host David Letterman is coming back with the second season of his interview series on Netflix from May 31. According to Variety, the new season - My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, will have six episodes, that will drop at once. Date of each episode dedicated to in-depth interviews with special guests will be announced later.