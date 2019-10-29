Shah Rukh Khan criticised for sporting tilak on Diwali, Shabana Azmi slams Twitterati for calling him 'False Muslim'

Shah Rukh Khan this time rang in Diwali with Gauri Khan and their son AbRam Khan in Delhi and it was a special moment for him. The superstar has always said that Diwali in Delhi is something which he has loved. On the occasion of the festival, SRK took to his social media pages, on Sunday and shared a selfie with Gauri and AbRam. In the photo, all three are seen showing only their eyes and donning tilak on their forehead. He wrote, "#HappyDiwali to everyone. May your lives be lit up and happy."

Although many wished Shah Rukh and his family 'Happy Diwali', several slammed him for sporting a tilak despite being a Muslim. He was heavily criticised for celebrating Hindu festivals and people called him out by saying what he did was wrong.

However, veteran actor Shabana Azmi took notice of the comments on Shah Rukh's post and defended him. She tweeted, "Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites the wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!” FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom. India's beauty is in her Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb"

Appalled to read that @iamsrk Diwali greeting invites wrath of rabid Islamists, gets called a “False Muslim” for sporting a tilak!”FUNDOS get a life! Islam is not so weak that it stands threatened by what is a beautiful Indian custom.Indias beauty is in her GangaJamuni tehzeeb — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) October 28, 2019

This is not the first time Shah Rukh was trolled, he was also called out when he and his family celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is reported that SRK might announce his new project on his birthday.