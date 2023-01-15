Selfiee: Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi lock horns in first look motion poster, check out release date

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar dropped the first look motion poster of the film Selfiee starring Emraan Hashmi. Sharing the poster, Akshay revealed the release date of the film. He tweeted, “Fans make a star. Fans can also break a star! Find out what happens when a fan turns against his Idol. Watch #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”

Emraan Hashmi tweeted, “Ek Superstar, Ek Superfan. Yeh jodi hai ya rivalry? Jaaniye #Selfiee mein, releasing in cinemas on 24th Feb.” While Darma production wrote, “Superstar aur Superfan ki aisi kahaani, aap ne suni naa hogi kahin! Dekhiye #Selfiee in cinemas on Feb 24th.”

It will be incredibly exciting to see Akshay and Emraan create magic on-screen together for the very first time, adding a punch of their own versatility as actors. The audience is in for a uniquely crafted story that takes them on a drama-filled hilarious break. Carrying forward the legacy of contemporary storytelling and driving Hindi cinema with a diverse set of talent & genre of stories, we are hopeful that with Selfiee the audience will be able to appreciate this light-hearted film.

Netizens reacted to the poster, and one of them wrote, “Plot to SRK's ki movie fan ka copy kiya h hamare khilode Bhai ne esa lag rha.” The second one said, “This will be Akshay Kumar's 90th disaster .. 10 disaster in 2022... 10 more loading in 2023.” The third one said, “Ek aur disaster leke aagya Flops Ka Devta #AkshayKumar, ab Chunkey Pandey bhi isse bada star hai, it's been 21 years now, when will u break KANK 's ovs coll? tere se na hoga so retirement le le bhai @akshaykumar!”

Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta & produced by (Late) Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen is set to hit the cinemas in on February 24. The principal photography begins soon!

