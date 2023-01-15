Harnaaz Sandhu dons gorgeous Indian lehenga at Miss Universe 2022 stage, video goes viral

Credit: Harnaaz Admirers/Instagram

India’s pride Harnaaz Sandhu mesmerised everyone when she walked in a beautiful lehenga at Miss Universe 2022 stage on Sunday. She was looking no less than a queen in the designer Indian outfit.

The video and photos of the former Miss Universe are going viral on social media. One of her fan pages shared the photo and wrote, “She looked like a dream today.” Sharing the video, she wrote, “Meanwhile @harnaazsandhu_03 looking beautiful than ever in her first look as miss universe.”

Take a look:

Social meida users reacted to her photos, one of them wrote, “Harnaaz can easily beat all these contestants she is glowing.” The second one said, “The colour combo of this LEHENGA is doing absolutely Gorgeous.” The third person wrote, “Queen Harnaaz your reign will always be remembered! Thank you for your impact.” The fouth one said, “Oh ma gosh , she look so pretty.”

For the unversed, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel has won the 71st edition of Miss Universe 2022 held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. Gabriel was crowned by Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur.

Gabriel was born on March 20, 1994, in Houston, Texas. Her father RBon Gabriel is a Filipino and her mother, Dana Walker is an American. Gabriel did her graduation in fashion design with a minor in fibres from the University of North Texas in 2018. 28 years old, Gabriel, is presently the CEO of her own sustainable clothing line, R’Bonney Nola.

In this edition, Miss Venezuela was the first runner-up, while Miss Dominican Republic was crowned as the second runner-up. This edition of Miss Universe 2022 saw many firsts--debut of Bhutan, and the comeback of countries like Angola, Belize, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Myanmar, Saint Lucia, Seychelles, Switzerland, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.