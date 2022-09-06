Seema Sajdeh slams trolls saying she is ‘no more a Bollywood wife’ after divorce from Sohail Khan

Photo credit: Twitter

Seema Sajdeh, a celebrity from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and a fashion designer, recently responded to online trolls who had criticised her over her divorce from Sohail Khan. After splitting from Sohail Khan, one of them claimed she was "no longer a Bollywood wife."

The 24-year marriage of Seema and Sohail Khan ended earlier this year when they filed for divorce. The nameplate that said 'Khan' was taken off Seema's front door in the first episode of the Netflix series. The one that said ‘Seema, Nirvaan, Yohaan’ was put in its place.

Seema, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey recently responded openly to some hurtful comments made online. The designer was asked by one of these social media users why she is in the series because she is no longer a Bollywood wife.

Seema told Indianexpress.com, “I didn’t know women were defined by their husbands and their last name. Is that their only identity?”

Talking about her divorce, Seema told Bollywood Bubble, "The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter or you know… then you’re constantly stressed about that person and whatever."

The fashion designer continued, "So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings. The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter.”

Talking about the reality television series, the show is developed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company run by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first season, released in November 2020, was a successful one as the audience binged watched the show to see the reality behind the glitz and glamour. The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is now available on Netflix.