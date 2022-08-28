Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh opens up on her divorce from Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan-Seema Sajdeh/Twitter

Salman Khan's brother Sohail Khan divorced Seema Kiran Sajdeh in May this year after close to twenty-four years of marriage. Now, Seema, who stars in the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari Soni (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), has broken silence on her divorce.

Seema and Sohail now co-parent their two sons named Nirvaan and Yohan. Talking about her divorce, Seema told Bollywood Bubble, "The thing is, if I were to wallow and it’s a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It’s not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter or you know… then you’re constantly stressed about that person and whatever."

The fashion designer continued, "So it’s for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I’ve let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don’t care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings. The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter.”



Talking about the reality television series, the show is developed by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content company run by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The first season, released in November 2020, was a successful one as the audience binged watched the show to see the reality behind the glitz and glamour. The second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will start streaming on Netflix India on September 2.