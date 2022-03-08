Neelam Kothari Soni reveals men watched 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' for gossip

Produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolves around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The four ladies recently wrapped up the second season of the reality show streaming on Netflix.

Now, during an interaction with Film Companion, Neelam revealed that men watched the show for gossip. The actress, who was a sensation in the 1980s and known for her on-screen pairing with Govinda and Chunky Panday, said, "For me, it's been a little different because I didn't have the conventional comeback. When Karan came to us with the idea, we were like who's gonna want to watch us...you know just random conversations, sitting at home, going to our parties, doing our work...I said who would want to see this."

Neelam, who made her comeback in the Hindi entertainment industry after more than twenty years, continued, "And surprisingly enough worldwide, forget about just India, Bollywood wives was just a humungous hit. It was just fascinating to know that, forget about women, men wanted to know what we're doing in our homes, what's the goss (gossip)."

The actress was seen undergoing a botox procedure and taking injections on camera in 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. She recently opened up about the same in an interview with Pinkvilla. She said that according to her, people just make a big deal out of botox and similar procedures. She added that ageing is inevitable and to make oneself look good, people 'do stuff'.



Apart from her being the leading heroine in the 1980s, Neelam's most famous Bollywood appearance is a cameo in Karan Johar's directorial debut 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in which she played VJ Neelam hosting The Neelam Show.