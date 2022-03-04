Neelam Kothari opens up about getting botox done on camera

Actress Neelam Kothari, who was last seen in Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, recently opened up about ageing and getting botox in an interview.

For the unversed, during one of the episodes of the said series, Neelam Kothari had undergone a botox procedure and took injections on camera.

Now, referring to the same during an interview with Pinkvilla, Neelam said that according to her, people just make a big deal out of botox and similar procedures. She added that ageing is inevitable and to make oneself look good, people 'do stuff'.

"I just feel people make such a big deal out of botox and all these procedures. You are going to age one day and you are going to do stuff to make yourself feel good and look good. I just feel why not. People take themselves too seriously, what's the big deal? That was my whole thought process behind it. Did I give it too much thought? No. I just told the crew that 'listen, I'm facing the camera. I'm gonna do this for the first time. You guys want to film it?' They grabbed the opportunity," Neelam was quoted telling the portal.

She went on to add that there's nothing to hide and why should there be? "What is there to hide? Sometimes I see women and I just feel that 'Oh, my God for her age, she looks really good. I just wish I knew what she does, who she goes to, what is her regime?' So what if you can help another woman?" Neelam said.

Neelam made her acting debut with Jawaani in 1984 opposite debutant Karan Shah. She then went on to do films such as, 'Love 86', 'Ilzaam' , 'Sindoor', 'Khudgarz', 'Hatya', 'Farz Ki Jung', 'Do Qaidi', 'Aag Hi Aag' , 'Paap Ki Duniya,' 'Ghar Ka Chiraag', among others.