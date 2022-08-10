Search icon
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 teaser: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey are back with a bang

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2: The teaser of the much-awaited series is here, and it promises to delve further into the glamour world.

The teaser of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is out, and it's intended to delve further into the personal and professional space of glamour wives of Bollywood stars. The basic plot of the show revolves around the main cast from the first season, Bhavana Pandey (Ananya Panday's mother), Neelam Kothari (Samir Soni's wife), Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor's wife), and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. 

In the teaser, Bhavana asked that weather 'women lose interest in sex after marriage?' There is also a glimpse of an argument, and it looks like an improvement from the previous season. Seema shared the teaser with the caption, that says, "This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle! Get ready on the count of 3 'cause season 2 is coming soon, only on netflix_in."  

Produced by Karan Johar under his digital content company Dharmatic Entertainment, 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' revolves around the glamorous lives of Neelam Kothari (wife of Sameer Soni), Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor), Seema Khan (wife of Sohail Khan), and Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday). The four ladies recently wrapped up the second season of the reality show streaming on Netflix.

Now, during an interaction with Film Companion, Neelam revealed that men watched the show for gossip. The actress, who was a sensation in the 1980s and known for her on-screen pairing with Govinda and Chunky Panday, said, "For me, it's been a little different because I didn't have the conventional comeback. When Karan came to us with the idea, we were like who's gonna want to watch us...you know just random conversations, sitting at home, going to our parties, doing our work...I said who would want to see this." Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 will stream on Netflix soon. 

 

