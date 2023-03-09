Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika Kaushik shares adorable throwback picture with him after his death

Satish Kaushik with daughter Vanshika Kaushik/Instagram

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik's sudden demise has shocked the entire film fraternity. The 66-year-old actor died after a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday. Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ajay Devgn, and multiple other celebrities poured in their tributes for the late actor on social media.

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and their 10-year-old daughter Vanshika Kaushik. Satish had married Shashi in 1985 and their son Shanu Kaushik passed away at the age of just two years in 1996. The couple had a daughter named Vashika Kaushik through a surrogate mother in 2012.

On Thursday, hours after his father's demise, Vanshika took to her Facebook and shared an adorable throwback picture with the late actor. The father and daughter are seen hugging each other and smiling in the click, which was captioned by the latter using just a red heart emoji.

Netizens expressed their deep sympathies in the comments section. One Instagram user wrote, "He will be missed. May God give you and Shashi aunty strength in this difficult time. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti", while another added, "May God give you strength, and wish you will shine like your father. Rip you will be remembered sir". Multiple users also wrote, "Stay strong".

Meanwhile, multiple celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rakhi Sawant, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Rakesh Roshan, and Shehnaaz Gill among others reached late actor's home in Mumbai on Thursday evening to pay their last respects.

Satish Kaushik will be remembered for his iconic comedic roles such as Calendar in Mr. India, Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, Ashok in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Kashiram in Ram Lakhan, Chanda Mama in Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi, and Kunjbihari Lal in Haseena Maan Jaayegi among others.



