Satish Kaushik funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakhi Sawant attend veteran actor's last rites

From Farhan Akhtar to Shilpa Shetty, multiple celebrities reached Satish Kaushik's home to pay their last respects.

  • Mar 09, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The news of his demise was broken by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher who penned a heartfelt note of tribute on social media on Thursday morning.

Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Shilpa Shetty among others reached the late actor's home in the evening to pay their last respects. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor
1/8

Ranbir Kapoor, whose latest film was released yesterday, was seen amongst the crowd for Satish Kaushik's funeral.

2. Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan
2/8

Abhishek Bachchan is seen hugging Anupam Kher in this emotional picture. Also seen is Sikandar Kher with them.

3. Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher
3/8

Anupam Kher, who broke the news of Satish Kaushik's death on Twitter, came for the late actor's last rites.

4. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant
4/8

Rakhi Sawant, who is currently embroiled in a legal case of her troubled marriage, was also spotted.

5. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
5/8

Shilpa Shetty also paid her last respects to the veteran actor, producer, and filmmaker Satish Kaushik.

6. Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar
6/8

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar came in to pay his last respects to the veteran actor.

7. Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar
7/8

Actor, producer, and director Farhan Akhtar also came with his father Javed Akhtar for Satish Kaushik's funeral.

8. Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan
8/8

Hrithik Roshan's father and veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan also visited Satish Kaushik's home for the latter's last rites.

