Satish Kaushik funeral: Ranbir Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakhi Sawant attend veteran actor's last rites

From Farhan Akhtar to Shilpa Shetty, multiple celebrities reached Satish Kaushik's home to pay their last respects.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. The news of his demise was broken by his friend and colleague Anupam Kher who penned a heartfelt note of tribute on social media on Thursday morning.

Multiple Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, and Shilpa Shetty among others reached the late actor's home in the evening to pay their last respects. (All images: Viral Bhayani)