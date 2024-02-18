Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal react to depiction of Sikhs in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga was...'

In the exclusive conversation, Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal reacted to the revolution on the depiction of Sikhs and Punjabi culture in Bollywood.

Punjabi superstars Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta share their thoughts on the depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood, particularly the Sikh cousins of Ranbir Kapoor in the film Animal. The rich Punjabi culture and Sikhism have influenced Bollywood for many years.

Stories based on real-life Sikhs and the backdrop of Punjab have been part of many blockbuster movies. However, some films, such as Singh Is Kinng, Son Of Sardaar, and a few on-screen characters such as Johnny Lever from Raja Hindustani and Sunny Deol from Jo Bole So Nihaal, faced criticism for taking a stereotypical, gimmicky approach and goofy portrayal of Sikhs.

Sargun Mehta on depiction of Sikh in Bollywood

Actress and producer Sargun Mehta shares her thoughts about the changing description of Sikhs in Bollywood. While promoting her upcoming film, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri, with lead star Gippy Grewal, Sargun reacts to the depiction of Sikhs and talks about the change in the perception, "Of course, the stereotypical portrayal was there, because we are known to have a very good sense of humour, and we still do. So, we owe that. But apart from that, Sikhs are known for valour, who they are, and bravery. So, be it Kesari or Animal, they have done very very well."

Sargun lauds Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and adds, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga was so particular about everything, that even in the last shot before Aziz kills one of Sikh cousin, he looks straight into Aziz's eyes fearlessly and accepts his fate like a lion. He (Sandeep) didn't do it, just because he wanted to do it. He kept the valour of Punjabis intact throughout the film, and Arjan Vailey described it very very well. So I think even Bollywood is recognising that we are known for much more than that (being funny)."

Gippy Grewal on depiction of Sikhs in Bollywood

Gippy also appreciates Sandeep's attempt in the depiction of Sikhs, and adds, "Animal did good business in Punjab because people liked the film. Abhi toh bahut change ho gaya hai." Gippy explains why there was a stereotypical image of Punjabis earlier on the screen, "Pehle kya hota tha ki logon Punjab suna bahut tha, dekha nahi tha. Isi liye jo Punjabi ya Sikh character banate the, woh unke khudh ke imagination se the. Hum dekhte the and we used to say 'Yeh kaha ke Punjabi hai', 'Kaun hai yeh log?' Now, there is big and good change in the industry."

Gippy has been a popular singer, and his Angrezi Beat from Cocktail was a chartbuster. Gippy asserts that barring Angrezi Beat and Arjan Vailey, there weren't perfect Punjabi songs in Bollywood. "I've been called many times to sing, but there have been instances when I told the composer, 'Main nahi ga sakta hai, kyuki yeh Punjabi hai hi nahi'. But they responded to me, 'Nahi humne Punjabi hi banaya hai' (laughs)." Gipyy adds that Arjan Vailey and Angrezi Beat were theth-Punjabi songs, and he is hopeful that after Animal, the depiction of Sikhs and Punjabi culture will only be better in Hindi films. Gippy and Sargun horror comedy Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri will release in cinemas on March 15.