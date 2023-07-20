Headlines

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

S20 Summit at Isha Yoga Center: Over 100 delegates to have special session with Sadhguru

Remember Chris Lewis, World Cup star who was jailed for drug smuggling? He claimed an Indian approached him for...

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

7 best fruits to eat during monsoon

9 IIT graduates who left engineering for Bollywood

Benefits of putting coconut oil in belly button

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Asaduddin Owaisi's sharp attack on PM Modi over Manipur video; "Justice only when CM is removed"

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani poses with fans at airport, netizens say 'ye wahi hai jo apne pe work kar raha hai'

Meet Sreeleela, 22-year-old actress, aspiring doctor, who is one of the highest-paid actresses in South, her fees is…

Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan, who gave a glimpse of her travel and shared a series of photos from her mountains, was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, was spotted with high security during her Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The video of her is now going viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a turquoise jacket with matching pants and a red chunni (scarf), and was surrounded by other pilgrims.

Sharing the video of the actress, ANI wrote, “Watch: Actor Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.” Recently, Sara gave a glimpse of her travel and shares a series of photos from her mountains. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sipping tea in a cozy tent with a cute little goat.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “when the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore, bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti (befriended goat and children), and then we had the chai (tea) I adore.” Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During the promotion of her film, the actress was seen visiting religious places and was recently seen visiting Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple in Mumbai. The actress got trolled for the same and now the actress has finally reacted to it.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan opened up on being trolled for visiting temples and said, “People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind. What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after ZHZB I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky, box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise.”

She further said that these trolls won’t stop her from expressing her devotion and added, “Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi! It is my personal choice.”

 

 

