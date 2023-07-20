Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

Sara Ali Khan, who gave a glimpse of her travel and shared a series of photos from her mountains, was spotted in Jammu and Kashmir for Amarnath Yatra.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, was spotted with high security during her Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir. The video of her is now going viral on social media. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a turquoise jacket with matching pants and a red chunni (scarf), and was surrounded by other pilgrims.

Sharing the video of the actress, ANI wrote, “Watch: Actor Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.” Recently, Sara gave a glimpse of her travel and shares a series of photos from her mountains. In one of the pictures, she can be seen sipping tea in a cozy tent with a cute little goat.

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in J&k. pic.twitter.com/UIiiWvOe2j — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “when the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore, bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti (befriended goat and children), and then we had the chai (tea) I adore.” Sara Ali Khan is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During the promotion of her film, the actress was seen visiting religious places and was recently seen visiting Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple in Mumbai. The actress got trolled for the same and now the actress has finally reacted to it.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan opened up on being trolled for visiting temples and said, “People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind. What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after ZHZB I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky, box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise.”

She further said that these trolls won’t stop her from expressing her devotion and added, “Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi! It is my personal choice.”