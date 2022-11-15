Sara Ali Khan, Shubman Gill relationship timeline: A look at the viral videos of the rumoured couple

Sara Ali Khan-Shubman Gill/Instagram

Popular Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Indian international cricketer Shubman Gill are rumoured to be dating each other. Sara was previously linked to her Love Aaj Kal 2 star Kartik Aaryan and Shubman was reportedly dating Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar before the rumour mill linking Sara and Shubman began.

Photos and videos have gone viral online in which the two of the were spotted with each other. In August, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara and Shubman were spotted having dinner together at the popular restaurant Bastian in Mumbai. This was the first such instance that sparked their dating rumours.

Then, last month in October, the two of them were spotted leaving a hotel together and then, another clip emerged online on the same day in which the rumoured clip was spotted together on a flight. This video strengthened the relationship rumours between the actress and the batsman.

Now, for the first time, Gill has reacted to these speculations when he recently appeared on Preeti and Neeti Simoes' popular Punjabi show Dil Diyan Gallan. In the show, the cricketer was asked to name the fittest female actor in Bollywood and without any hesitation, he took the name of the Kedarnath actress.

Following this, the show's host Sonam Bajwa directly asked him if he is dating the actress, to which Shubman said, "Maybe." The ace batsman, who repreented Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022, was further quizzed and asked, "Sara ka sara sach bol do", to which he answered, "Sara ka sara sach bol diya. Maybe, maybe not."



Talking about their professional lives, Shubman Gill is currently in New Zealand with the Indian cricket team to play three ODIs and three T20 matches against the Kiwis. While, on the other hand, Sara is awaiting the release of her next film with Vicky Kaushal, which has reportedly been sold off to a major streaming platform.