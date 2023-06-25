Search icon
Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman actor Arun Mandola says anyone can 'point out 100 mistakes' in Prabhas' Adipurush

"The biggest problem in Adipurush is the lack of conviction", said Arun Mandola, who played Lakshmana in the TV shows Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vignaharta Ganesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

Prabhas as Lord Rama in Adipurush-Arun Mandola as Lakshmana in Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman/Twitter

Actor Arun Mandola, who is known for playing the role of Lakshmana in the shows Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesh, says that the recently released film Adipurush has been a disappointing experience to watch. He adds that the film has grave errors.

"There are significant mistakes in Adipurush. Any common person can point out 100 mistakes in the film. People hold a lot of respect for Ramayana and Lord Rama, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman and are obviously irked to see the makers made numerous mistakes in Adipurush," he said.

He added: "The biggest problem in Adipurush is the lack of conviction. If you lack conviction in anything, the results will be zero. I am shocked to see the movie's dialogue, VFX, costumes, etc. The list of mistakes seems endless."

"The dialogues, costumes, and VFX in my TV shows, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman and Vighnaharta Ganesh, are ten times better than those in the movie. This is painful to watch because our emotions are connected to Shri Ram, Lakshman, Mata Sita, and Hanuman Ji. However, if someone does something wrong regarding our gods, we cannot remain silent."

The actor shared his sentiments over the dialogues. "The dialogues in the movie are extremely inappropriate for our new generation. Instead of teaching them Sanskrit shlokas, we are exposing them to nonsense. It's better not to create anything if you lack conviction."

He concluded by saying that "such films need to be made with a lot of care".

