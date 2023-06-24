Mahabharat's Dhritarashtra aka Girija Shankar hits out at Adipurush makers: 'No need to use tapori language'

Adipurush-Giriji Shankar in Mahabharat/File photos

Om Raut's Adipurush has been severely criticised over its dialogues. Several veteran actors, such as Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Gajendra Chauhan, and Mukesh Khanna, who played mythological characters in the popular serials Ramayan and Mahabharat have slammed the makers of Prabhas-starrer for "disrespecting" Ramayana.

And now, Girija Shankar, who played Dhritararashtra in BR Chopra's iconic show Mahabharat, has also questioned the usage of 'tapori language' in Adipurush. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said that he hasn't watched the movie yet but has seen the clippings circulating on social media.

When he was asked how did he feel about the lines such as 'jalegi bhi tere baap ki' in Adipurush, Shankar said, "I don't know how to react. How can a character like (Lord) Hanuman or any other characters speak this language, the way they have been spoken into this film? I think they could have done better. There was there's no need to use this Tapori colloquial language which is the language of the masses. After all, we are portraying our much cherished Ramayan - Ram Charitramanas and this has been played for years and years and ages."

The veteran actor, who is now settled in the US but keeps travelling to India for his work commitments, further added, "I think instead of talking in this language, they could have done much better. They could have found better way of talking, better dialogues, so that would have set a trend for the coming generations that how good the content is and how good and how well portrayed it is in a very decent language and vocabulary."

After facing backlash, the Adipurush makers decided to 'revamp' the controversial dialogues in the film. "There's nothing beyond sentiments of audiences and harmony. Team Adipurush, in respect of public opinion, revamps dialogues for unifying film experience", the production house T-Series shared a note on their social media handles.



READ | Mukesh Khanna lashes out at Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, calls Om Raut film 'bhayanak mazaak with Ramayana'