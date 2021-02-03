Learned to make friends with my trauma, loss, pain: Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist by profession. She has often penned her thoughts on mental health, traumatic experiences in life and more on her Instagram page. Recently, Trishala conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on her Instagram story and she was flooded with questions about mental health, anxiety, depression, relationships and more. Dutt made sure she gave prolonged answers to the important questions asked to her by people.

For one of the questions, Trishala penned about post-traumatic growth. She was asked, "What do you value most in your life?" To which Trishala replied, "All my traumatic experiences. Everyone hopes they'll avoid the worst life has to offer such as accidents, illness, loss or violence. Unfortunately, few of us will get through life unscathed. But it's not all bad news. Trauma can also be a powerful force for positive change."

She further wrote, "Post-traumatic growth can be transformative. Post-traumatic growth can be powerful. For me personally, trauma sent me on a path I would have never found otherwise. Growth begins with healing from trauma and with that, people have the capacity to do far more than just heal. Given the right environment & mindset, again, for me personally, I can change using the trauma, the suffering and struggle that ensues as an opportunity to reflect, & search for meaning in my life to ultimately become a better version of myself."

Sanjay's daughter concluded by writing, "Instead of running away from it, I've learned to make friends with my trauma, loss, and pain. The goal is not to eliminate it because the pain will always be there. The goal is to manage it. And I'm okay with that."