Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt shares rare and beautiful photo of mom Richa Sharma

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter from his first wife Richa Sharma. The star kid resides in the US with her maternal grandparents and is a psychotherapist by profession. She rarely visits India but shares throwback moments with dad on her Instagram page. Trishala immensely misses her mom and often shares photos with her/of her and writes beautiful messages for the late actor. She passed away in 1996 after getting diagnosed with a brain tumour.

A while back, Trishala took to her Instagram page and shared a vintage photo of Richa holding her baby in her arms. In the photo, Trishala's mom is seen all smiles flaunting her dimple while she is fast asleep. The star kid posted the photo with a caption stating, "mom & I #1988 #ripmommy"

Earlier during an interview with HT Cafe, Trishala opened up on not following her family by entering the family industry. She had said, "I never wanted to be like the other “star children”, and piggyback on the family name. If I did, how would I be different from anyone else? I respect actors who worked hard and made it on their own, without the help from anyone else, except their own will and determination. I’m currently doing that, and it feels great to build something on your own. Anyone who has worked hard for what they have today should know the feeling I’m talking about. There are so many challenges out there. I’ve faced many, and I’ve faced rejection as well. Rejection is what made me work harder, it did not weaken me. Whenever I see a hurdle coming my way, I just shrug it off and welcome the challenge with open arms."