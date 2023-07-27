Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3.

Aneez Bazmee’s Welcome is one of the most loved Indian comedy films. The film introduced two cult characters Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor respectively. However, if the reports are to be believed, now Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi will be replacing the duo in Welcome 3.

According to reports from Pinkvilla, a source close to the development shared with the entertainment portal, “Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin to the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise.”

The source further added, “The script of the film is locked and will go on floors next year, once Akshay Kumar completes shooting for Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. But what’s the reason for Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s exit? A source close to the producer reveals, “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer.”

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi impressed fans with their bromance in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS and their comic timing. The film went on to be a huge success.

The director of Welcome 3 has not yet been confirmed however, according to sources, prep work is going on at Firoz Nadiadwala’s office silently and Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar is also expected to be a part of the film. Earlier, while confirming his part in Welcome 3, Arshad Warsi told Hindustan Times, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film that I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and lots of other people.”

Read Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release