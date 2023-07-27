Headlines

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Why are West Indies players wearing black armbands?

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Delhi HC refused to completely ban sale of acid in city, says can adversely affect businesses

Bappa Rawal to Maharana Pratap: 10 Mightiest Rajput kings

7 new onscreen Bollywood couples set to impress fans with their chemistry in 2023 

Benefits of consuming honey daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023: Auditions to kick start in Mumbai on this date, know how to apply

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

Javed Akhtar schools troll who asked him to explain isotope after he called Oppenheimer a 'great film'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi to play Uday-Majnu, replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3? Here’s what we know

According to reports, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will replace Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in Welcome 3.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aneez Bazmee’s Welcome is one of the most loved Indian comedy films. The film introduced two cult characters Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor respectively. However, if the reports are to be believed, now Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi will be replacing the duo in Welcome 3. 

According to reports from Pinkvilla, a source close to the development shared with the entertainment portal, “Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin to the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise.” 

The source further added, “The script of the film is locked and will go on floors next year, once Akshay Kumar completes shooting for Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. But what’s the reason for Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s exit? A source close to the producer reveals, “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer.” 

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi impressed fans with their bromance in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS and their comic timing. The film went on to be a huge success. 

The director of Welcome 3 has not yet been confirmed however, according to sources, prep work is going on at Firoz Nadiadwala’s office silently and Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar is also expected to be a part of the film. Earlier, while confirming his part in Welcome 3, Arshad Warsi told Hindustan Times, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film that I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and lots of other people.”

Read Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Little boy plays with massive snake, viral video sparks online debate

Oppenheimer-Bhagavad Gita sex scene row explained: Why Nolan, Cillian’s latest film is hurting Hindu sentiments?

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

Have written to leaders of Opposition in both Houses for discussion on Manipur: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE