Arshad Warsi confirms starring in Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt; reveals when Jolly LLB 3 will release

Arshad Warsi confirmed that he starring in Welcome 3 and Jolly LLB 3, both alongsise with Akshay Kumar.

Arshad Warsi has finally confirmed what grapevine had been abuzz about for sometime. The third instalment of Welcome is being planned and the actor is a part of it. The actor also shared an update on when the shoot of Jolly LLB 3 will begin. The courtroo drama will see him unite with Akshay Kumar, who had starred in Jolly LLB 2.

Arshad Warsi was recently seen in the second season of the psychological thriller web series Asur. The first season premiered on 2 March 2020 on Voot and the second season on 1 June 2023 on JioCinema. While promoting the show, Arshad also spoke about his upcoming projects.

Recently in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arshad was asked why fans haven’t seen much of him on the big screen in the last couple of years. The 55-year-old actor revealed he had been waiting for Welcome 3 to be made on a larger scale than before with a star stubbed cast. He said, “The scale of Welcome 3: the cost, the climax, is unreal. It is an insanely larger-than-life theatrical film that I will be a part of. It has me, Akshay Kumar, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Paresh Rawal, and lots of other people.”

Arshad also opened up on stuff about Jolly LLB 3. He said, “We start shooting in January. It is one of those films that tell you the truth of how things run in the world, good versus bad." When Arshad was asked about his absence from the second part of the Jolly LLB franchise, the actor replied, “I have no idea, I have a feeling the makers wanted to upscale the film. I remember I told Subhash (Kapoor, director) also ‘You should do it with Akshay. If you want to show a crowd in a courtroom, with me it will be 500, with Akshay you will get 5000’ Somewhere, the production people realized ‘let’s get a bigger star’...People liked to see me, so I am back. People will enjoy seeing me and Akshay.”