Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Akshay Kumar has been having a rough time at the box office. The actor’s recent films failed to impress the audience and that was also reflected in the film’s box office collection. Now, if reports are to be believed, Akshay Kumar has reduced his fees by a large proportion for his upcoming movie OMG 2.

According to reports, Akshay Kumar who is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood has reduced his fees by a large proportion. The actor used to charge between 50-100 crores per film, however, after delivering consecutive flops, the actor has now reportedly charged Rs 35 crore for OMG 2. Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi reportedly charged Rs 5 crore for his role and Yami Gautam took home between Rs 2-3 crore.

Akshay Kumar recently released the teaser of his upcoming movie OMG 2 which also stars Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. He will be seen as Lord Shiva in the movie. The movie is a sequel to the 2012 satirical comedy OMG-Oh My God wherein Akshay essayed the role of Krishna Vasudev Yadav who was later revealed to be Lord Krishna. The movie starred Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Om Puri, Murli Sharma, and Govind Namdeo. The sequel revolves around the controversial topic of sex education in schools.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the sequel, OMG 2, is scheduled to release on August 11 and will be clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Rajnikanth’s Jailer. Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal was also scheduled to release on the same date, however, it was later postponed to December 1.

Meanwhile, other than OMG 2, Akshay Kumar also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the pipeline wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff. The movie also stars Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles and is scheduled to release next year.

