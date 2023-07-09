Arshad Warsi says 'thank you, you just saved me’ after he gets replaced from film without his knowledge

Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi, who recently appeared in Asur 2, recently revealed that he was replaced in a film without telling him. While speaking to a media portal, he mentioned that he always looks at the brighter side of things.

The actor did not reveal the name of the movie from which he was replaced. While talking about it, he said "I need to be happy where I am working, there should be a good vibe where you’re working. There should be people laughing, people not abusing anybody or hating anybody. I don’t like negativity. This place, I was told that there is a lot of hierarchy, ‘I am big, you’re small’ sort of thing go on, so when I took it I kept feeling ‘galti kar di yeh picture ke li (I did a mistake taking this up)’."

As per Press Free Journal report, he further added, "I was replaced without my knowledge. A part of me said that this is what God wanted, ‘thank you, you just saved me’. I was saved from something worse that was going to happen, maybe I would end up having a fight with the makers."

Post Asur 2, the actor said he is flooded with offers for cop roles and he might take up a few. "Every second day I get a story with a cop character. But no regrets. There are some which are fabulous and I'm doing some of them," he said.

Meanwhile, in Asur 2, the 55-year-old returns as forensic expert Dhananjay Rajput alongside actors Barun Sobti (Nikhil Nair), Anupriya Goenka(Naina Nair), Ridhi Dogra (Nusrat Saeed) and Amey Wagh (Rasool Shaikh). The second season of the psychological thriller series, which premiered on JioCinema last month, is directed by Oni Sen.

Arshad, who has been receiving acclaim for his performance in the show, said he fell in love with the concept during season one, which premiered in 2020, and coming back was a no-brainer. While speaking to PTI, he said, "I absolutely enjoyed season two. I liked the character the first time I heard the script for season one. It is complex, there are so many layers. I enjoyed working on the first season and the second season is even gritter. I had a great time doing this."

Asked whether successful characters also tend to box an actor in a certain image, Arshad said he has navigated that space quite a few times in his career. "Usually, actors are divided in terms of genre -- action, comedy, romance. Very few manage to fit in all of them. I would like to believe I'm one of those," he said.

