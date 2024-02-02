Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams Kiran Rao's comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny: 'Aamir Khan almost attempts rape in...'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest release Animal drew flake for its misogynistic and violent content. Before Animal, even Kabir Singh was criticised for its misogynistic content. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker slammed Kiran Rao’s comment on Kabir Singh and reminded her of Aamir Khan’s Dil.

In a conversation with Dainik Bhaskar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga called out Kiran Rao’s comment on Kabir Singh promoting misogyny and said, “Some people don’t understand what they are saying. One assistant director showed me the article from this superstar’s second ex-wife where she was saying that Baahubali and Kabir Singh promote misogyny, promote stalking. I think she doesn’t understand the difference between stalking and approaching.”

He further reminded her of Aamir Khan’s Dil and said that Aamir almost attempts to rape in the movie. He said, “I want to tell that woman that go and ask Aamir Khan about the song ‘Khambe jaisi khadi hai’, what was that? Then come back to me. If you remember Dil, he almost attempts rape, he makes her feel like she has done the wrong thing. And they fall in love after that. What was all that? I don’t understand why they attack like that before checking the surroundings.”

In November last year, Kiran Rao told the Times of India that Baahubali’s lead character “strips her (lead heroine) of her agency”. She reportedly named Kabir Singh as one of the films that glorify stalking as a “form of wooing a woman”. In Dil, Madhuri Dixit’s character accuses Aamir Khan’s character of raping her and later he even threatens to rape her but lets her go. Though the film was a hit, this scene was deemed extremely problematic.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani and was a box office success collecting over Rs 300 crore worldwide despite criticism. His latest release, Animal, also broke several box office records and despite a section of society slamming the film, it collected Rs 915 crore worldwide at the box office. It is now streaming on Netflix.

