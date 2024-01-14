Vivek Oberoi says Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reminds him of Ram Gopal Varma: ‘He is a man who…’

Vivek Oberoi expresses his wish to work with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Vivek Oberoi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming series Indian Police Force helmed by Rohit Shetty. He is busy promoting the series as its release date nears. He said in an interview that Sandeep Reddy Vanga reminds him of Ram Gopal Varma.

Calling Sandeep Reddy Vanga as someone "who thinks out of the box", actor Vivek Oberoi says he wants to work with the Animal director one day. Vivek's father, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi starred in Vanga's latest Animal and in 2019's Kabir Singh, which was the Hindi remake of the director's Telugu debut Arjun Reddy.

Vivek also said Vanga reminds him of director Ram Gopal Varma, who gave the actor a break with the 2002 gangster drama 'Company'. The actor said, "He (Vanga) is a man who feels madly (for cinema). The day he calls me and says, 'I have this role for you', I'll be like, 'Count me in'.”

"I want to be directed by a person who thinks out of the box. It reminds me of what Ramu ji (Varma) used to be," the actor, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', told PTI in an interview.

When asked to comment on Vanga receiving flak for the movie, Vivek said "Artists, crazy people, and maverick thinkers" often court criticism for their work. "As a creative person, I don't believe in judging people by any moral compass because a moral compass can shift. There was a time when if you (women) didn't cover your head, you would receive flak for it.”

He added, “If you are a professional working where other men were involved, you would receive flak. So, things change, and the moral compass shifts... As an artist, you cannot have boundaries. You have to see things from an artistic perspective.”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is one of the top-grossing Hindi films of 2023. Though the film was slammed by a section of viewers and critics for its poor portrayal of women, misogyny, and graphic violence, it collected over Rs 900 crore at the box office worldwide. The revenge drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol among others in key roles.