Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Prabhas' Spirit share the same universe

Ranbir Kapoor has already expressed his wish to be a part of Prabhas-starrer Spirit during the Animal promotions. Spirit is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial after Animal.

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is awaiting the release of his third film Animal. The gangster drama is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and releases in cinemas on December 1. The director has already announced that his next movie will be Spirit starring Prabhas. As per reports, the Baahubali star will play a cop in the action-thriller.

There have been speculations that Animal and Spirit are part of the same cinematic universe involving gangsters and cops. In a recent interview with The Hindu, when Sandeep was asked the same question, he declined any such reports and said he would not force a universe just to make money. "I don’t want to force a universe. If such an idea comes up, it has to be authentic and exciting and not merely to make money by bringing together two great characters. I want to narrate compelling stories", he said.

In fact, when Sandeep, Ranbir and Animal's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna went to the Telugu chat show Unstoppable, hosted by Nandamuri Balakrishna, the Rockstar actor expressed his wish to work with Prabhas in Spirit as he said, "His (Vanga's) next film is with Prabhas. If he has a small role for me, I would love to be part of that also."

Talking about Animal, apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the leading roles. The gangster drama will clash at the box office with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is the biographical war drama based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub in the leading roles.