Remember Sandali Sinha of Tum Bin, she quit Bollywood after just 6 films to marry billionaire businessman

Sandali Sinha made a memorable debut with Tum Bin in 2001 but bid adieu to films in 2007 and married a billionaire businessman.

Very few actors and actresses get to leave a mark and become a household name with their debut films. So the ones that do ths are expected to have long, successful careers in films for years. Hence, it is suprising when every now and then, some breakout star quits the film industry despite a relatively successful career. That is exactly what Sandali Sinha did, after spending just six years in the industry.

Sandali Sinha’s early career and success

Born to an Air Force officer, Sandali was born in Bihar and raised in Delhi after her father died on duty. After studying acting in Delhi, Sandali moved to Mumbai for better prospects and first found fame in Sonu Nigam’s music video Deewana in the late-90s, followed by supporting roles in TV shows like Muskaan and Tanha. In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut with Anubhav Sinha’s Tum Bin. The film, starring all newcomers, was a sleeper hit, and made Sandali an overnight sensation across India.

Sandali Sinha’s Bollywood career and retirement

Following the success of Tum Bin, Sandali appeared in a supporting role in the critically-acclaimed film Pinjar and starred in a number of multi-starrers like Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. In 2005, she made her Telugu language debut with the film Orey Pandu. However, as her films did not succeed, offers also dried up. In 2005, after her marriage, she decided to focus on family. Her last release was the 2007 film Main Ronee Aur Jony. She did, however, return for a cameo appearance in Tum Bin II in 2016, reprising her role from the first part.

Sandali Sinha’s husband Kiran Salaskar and his businesses

In 2005, Sandali tied the knot with businessman Kiran Salaskar. The couple has two children and live in Mumbai. Kiran Salaskar is an entrepreneur and is the founder and CEO at Country of Origin, and a Director at IEHPL. As per reports, his net worth is around Rs 150 crore.