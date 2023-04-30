Tum Bin star Priyanshu Chatterjee reveals why he refused romantic films, says 'doing the same s**t...' | Exclusive

Priyanshu Chatterjee

Actor Priyanshu Chatterjee made an impressive box office debut with Anubhav Sinha's superhit Tum Bin (2001). After the success of Tum Bin. Priyanshu again teamed up with Sinha for Aapko Pehle Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai. However, the duo couldn't repeat the success of their first collaboration. After starring in two romantic films, Priyanshu decided to step away from the genre.

While promoting his upcoming series, Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu, Priyanshu opens up about his decision of becoming selective. "My first two films, Tum Bin and Aapko Phele Bhi Kahin Dekha Hai had 10-12 songs. After doing these two films, I realised that this is not how I wanted my career to shape. I never wanted to become a quintessential romantic hero. Toh uske baad maine decide kar liye ki ab mujhe gaane bajane wali film nahi karni. Maine haath jodh liya tha."

Priyanshu adds that he was stereotyped as a chocolate hero and was not enjoying the work. Thus, he decided to step away from the romantic genre at the peak of his career and chose a non-commercial, hard-hitting drama, Pinjar. Sharing his reaction after hearing the script of Urmila Matondkar-starrer, Priyanshu says, "Main script padne ke baad paagal ho gaya. Maine soch liya tha ki chahe main laith jau, mar jau, but I will do this film."

Watch Fireflies tailer

Priyanshu also asserts that after Pinjar, he was approached by Rani Mukerji to play a negative character in her brother, Raja Mukherjee's Bengali directorial, Bidhatar Lekha. The 2007 film was successful at the box office, and Chatterjee's role was highly appriciated. Talking about his experimental film journey, Priyanshu adds, "This journey is way more interesting than doing five big Hindi repetitive blockbusters or doing the same s**t over and over again."

Chatterjee calls the OTT revolution a paradigm shift for him. He asserts, "OTT mein advantage yeh hai ki jo kahani phele kehne ki soch bhi nahi sakte the, aaj woh bana sakta hai. Jo abhi tak hum phase hue the box office aur faltu action ke chakkar mein... ab alag kahaniyaan samane aayegi, aur tabhi revolution hoga (OTT has an advantage of telling a story fearlessly, without getting stuck with box office and other yardsticks. Now we can dare to tell different stories and that's when the revolution will happen)." Chatterjee will next be seen in the series Fireflies with Madhoo Shah. The fantasy drama series will stream on ZEE5 from May 5.