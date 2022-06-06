Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar's film shows growth, estimated to mint Rs 16 crore on Sunday

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 3:

Samrat Prithviraj box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer period drama film Samrat Prithviraj, based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat, seems to have done well at the box office on its first weekend.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the early estimates for Akshay's Samrat Prithviraj predict that the film might have earned a decent Rs 16 crore nett on Sunday, which is day 3 of the film's release. "#SamratPrithviraj early estimates for Day 3 is ₹ 16 Crs Nett.. All-India," Ramesh Bala tweeted.

The film had grossed Rs 10.70 crore on Friday and collected Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday, taking the total to Rs 23.2 crore in two days. And now with the early trade reports suggesting that the film will earn approximately Rs 16 crore nett, the film's total will stand at Rs 39 crore approx.

Akshay Kumar's film, which was released alongside two other movies namely Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Major starring Adivi Sesh in the lead role, saw a slow start at the box office due to the clash. However, the film seems to have gained some pace at the box office over the weekend.

Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

Prithviraj, is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar.

The visual spectacle features former Miss World Manushi Chhillar who is making her Hindi film debut with the movie, in the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj's beloved partner. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood are also a part of the period drama.

Samrat Prithviraj hit the screens on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.