Samrat Prithviraj box office collection: Akshay Kumar's film will earn Rs 13 crore

Samrat Prithviraj

The box office collection of Akshay Kumar's historical drama Samrat Prithviraj doesn't take a big jump. The early estimates of the Saturday collection are better than Friday, but still, it is not up to the mark of the grand scale of the film.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted about his early estimates of Saturday collection and stated that Samrat Prithviraj is lacking the much required major jump in the collection. Sumit tweeted, "#SamratPrithviraj is MISSING BIG JUMP on Saturday, growth is merely in the range of 17-20% which is not good enough...If evening & night shows fails to bring audience in bulk then its Day-2 collection would be around Rs 12-13 cr nett."

#SamratPrithviraj is MISSING BIG JUMP on Saturday, growth is merely in the range of 17-20% which is not good enough..



If evening & night shows fails to bring audience in bulk then its Day-2 collection would be around 12-13 cr nett. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 4, 2022

The film Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, was released yesterday, June 3. Fans flocked to Twitter to express their enthusiasm for the flick. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan.

Confirming its box office collection for day one, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri Rs 10.70 cr. #India biz."

#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on Day 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fOi7NKA1Nd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022

Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah watched the glorious retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’s life and daredevilry at a special screening organized for him in New Delhi. Actor Akshay Kumar along with the film’s leading lady Manushi Chhillar and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi were also present for the screening.