Sam Bahadur box office collection: Vicky Kaushal's film crosses Rs 100-crore mark, actor pens victory note with pride

Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has entered Rs 100 crore club in 17 days, the actor took to social media and thanked his fans.

Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur has been grabbing everyone’s attention, the film is unstoppable at the box office and has crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in 17 days. The actor took to social media and penned a victory note for fans.

Vicky Kaushal thanked his fans and wrote, “Sam Bahadur marches on with pride & victory at the box office, and we are grateful!” Fans reacted to the news, one of them wrote, “This film is 100 times better than Animal movie , An every people of the country should see how our country won through so many war attacks and defeated the enemies.”

The second one said, “I have watched it yesterday with my family and friends. It is very researched, well rehearsed and well written movie. Vicky kaushal deserves a national award for this movie. The direction of Meghna Gulzar was superb.” The third person commented, “You were right when you said you’ll take singles and doubles..maintain the run rate and rotate the strike on the pitch! Now look you’ve hit the century on 17 balls (read days)!!!! Way to go VK!!! Marriage brought so much luck..love and respect your way!!! What a wonderful time you’re having!!!”

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also features Sanya Malhotra as Sam's wife Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former India's PM India Gandhi. Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal's third release of 2023. He was first seen this year in the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he was paired with Sara Ali Khan. Released in June, the film emerged as a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore worldwide. In September, he starred in the family drama The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. The film collected only Rs 6 crore globally and was a box-office disaster.

The Sardar Udham actor will be next seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani's social comedy, based on the concept of illegal immigration, Dunki will be released in cinemas on December 21. Dunki will compete with Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Salaar, which will be released on December 22.