Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Manekshaw's biopic Sam Bahadur is facing tough competition at the box office from Ranbir Kapoor-starrer blockbuster Animal.

Starring Vicky Kaushal as India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur released in the theatres on Friday, December 1. The biographical war drama also features Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw's wife Silloo Manekshaw and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar of Talvar, Raazi, and Chhapaak fame, the film earned Rs 3.30 crore on its sixth day of release taking the six day net India total to Rs 35.85 crore, as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com. Sam Bahadur is facing tough competition from Animal, which has emerged as a beast on the box office.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer and Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial Animal has minted Rs 300 crore net in India and Rs 500 crore globally in its first six days of release. The hyperviolent crime saga also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra in pivotal roles.

Coming back to Sam Bahadur, the film is Vicky Kaushal's third release of 2023. He was first seen this year in the romantic drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in which he was seen paired with Sara Ali Khan. Released in June, the film emerged as a sleeper hit and earned Rs 116 crore worldwide. In September, he starred in the family drama The Great Indian Family with Manushi Chhillar. The film collected only Rs 6 crore globally and was a box office disaster.

The Sardar Udham actor will be next seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy, based around the concept of illegal immiration, releases in cinemas on December 21 and will clash at the box office with Prashanth Neel and Prabhas' pan-India actioner Salaar, which arrives a day later on December 22.



