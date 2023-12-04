Headlines

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

Meet Sam Bahadur's real family, including three most important women in his life

Here's everything you need to know about Sam Manekshaw's family including his wife Silloo Manekshaw and his two daughters, Sherry and Maja.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:46 AM IST

The biographical war drama Sam Bahadur was released in the theatres last Friday. The Meghna Gulzar directorial has Vicky Kaushal portraying Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, who was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. One of the most respected figures in the history of Indian armed forces, Sam Manekshaw's military career spanned four decades and five major wars.

The film also offers a perspective into the personal life of Sam Manekshaw, which includes the three most important women - his wife Siloo Manekshaw and his two daughters Sherry and Maya. Sanya Malhotra essays the character of Silloo Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur.

Sam Manekshaw's family

Sam Manekshaw married Silloo Bode on April 22, 1939 in Bombay, now Mumbai. The couple welcomes two daughters, Sherry and Maja in 1940 and 1945 respectively. While  Sam Manekshaw passed away in 2008 at 94, Silloo Manekshaw breathed her last in 2011 when she was 90. 

Sherry married Dinky Batliwala, who was employed with Swiss Air, and lives in Chennai. They have a daughter named Brandy, who spent 25 years in the United States and returned to India in 2011.

Maja married a pilot named Dhun Daruwala. The couple has two sons Raoul Sam, a US-based businessman, and Jehan Sam, a Mumbai-based theatre artist. Maja Daruwala is herself a well-known advocate and human rights activist. 

Maja Daruwala's reaction to Sam Bahadur

Speaking to Indian Express, Maja shared her reaction after watching the Meghna Gulzar film twice. She said, "They have made the film to make the country proud of whatever it was. But, the time that I tear up, every time, I’ve seen the film twice now and I teared up both times, is the last two seconds of the film when you (Kaushal as Manekshaw) turn to the audience and you’re smiling. That just kills me every time."

READ | Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

 

