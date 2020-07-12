Salman Khan writes Lal Bahadur Shastri's slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' in his latest photo

Salman Khan has been living at his Panvel farmhouse since the coronavirus lockdown started in March this year. He is enjoying his time there and also treating fans with several updates about enjoying the beautiful nature to the core. The superstar is joined by several of his friends from the industry and also a few relatives too. During his stay there, Salman shot for multiple videos including music videos too which instantly went viral on the Internet.

A while back, Salman took to his social media pages and shared a candid click amid luscious green grass. In the photo, the superstar is seen wearing a grey T-Shirt and lighter grey shorts with a blue cap. He is seen holding a pile of grass in both of his hands too. Salman captioned his post stating, "Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan! jai kissan!"

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will soon resume the shoot of his upcoming film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles. Radhe was also all set to release during Eid weekend this year but it has been postponed indefinitely due to the lockdown.

Salman also has Farhad Samji's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in which he is paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The release date of the film is yet to be announced as shooting has been delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.