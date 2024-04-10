Twitter
Bollywood

Salman Khan trolled for singing Animal song with B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday bash: 'Gaana kharaab kar diya'

Salman Khan sang the Animal song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge with B Praak at Anant Ambani's pre-birthday bash in Jamnagar. The superstar actor was brutally trolled for "ruining" the track.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 10, 2024, 06:07 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan and B Praak at Anant Ambani's birthday bash/Instagram
Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani is celebrating his 29th birthday on April 10. Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, B Praak, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, Shikhar Pahariya, and Meezan Jafri reached Jamnagar, Gujarat, a day earlier for the birthday celebrations.

On Tuesday, singer B Praak, on his Instagram, shared a photo with Anant Ambani and Salman Khan, and a couple of videos from the birthday party, in which the superstar actor is seen singing the Animal song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge with the singer. The track has originally been sung by B Praak himself while Jaani has composed and written it for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster film.

Sharing the carousel post, the Heer Aasmani singer wrote, "It was pure blessings to perform for you on your birthday #anantambani sir, God bless you, you are gem of a person and @beingsalmankhan sir, thanks for having me and treating me like a family always #jamnagar."

Reacting to the clips, several netizens trolled Salman Khan and called him out for "ruining" the song. One Instagram user wrote, "Gaana kharaab kar diya (Spoiled the entire song)", while another added, "Bhai Salman ki taraf se main maafi mangta hun (I apologise on behalf of Salman brother)". Some other comments were, "Nice try Salman sir but please dobara mat karna (But please don't do it again)" and "Koi Salman ko roko (Someone, please stop Salman)".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by B PRAAK (@bpraak)

It was in Jamnagar itself in March when Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan danced to RRR's Oscar-winning song Naacho Naacho at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day-long grand pre-wedding festivities. The couple is expected to tie the knot on July 12.

READ | Made in Rs 8 crore, this film earned Rs 104 crore, won three National Film Awards, its climax surprised everyone

