Salman Khan says 'halat kharab' as he shares pics from intense leg day, actor's physique impresses netizens

Salman Khan is a fitness enthusiast, and he always inspires his fans to push the limit. Many gym lovers fear an intense leg day, and Salman also 'loves hating leg day.' The actor dropped photos from his intense workout session, and it left his fans in awe.

In the photos, Salman shared glimpses of pre and post-workout. In the first photo, Salman is holding an empty bottle. In the next photo, Salman is seen keeping a cold water bottle on his forehead, to refresh himself after an intense set. In the third photo, Salman is seen drinking water to tackle post-workout exhaustion. Salman shared the post with the caption, "Love hating legs day. Halat kharaab. @beingstrongglobal. #BeingStrong #KBKJ."

Here's the post

As soon as Salman shared the photos, the post went viral in no time. The majority of users applauded Salman's dedication to fitness and also called him an inspiration. Abdu Rozik wrote, "I feel you Bhaijaan. Pass me a little muscle also." Gautam Gulati dropped heart emoji on the post. Manu Punjabi wrote, "Bhai Yaad hai bola tha aapko kese kar lete ho itna or aapka rpy. Perfect." Ali Quli Mirza wrote, "That’s bhaijaan in the house." Muzamil Ibrahim wrote, "Love doing legs, especially while fasting in Ramdhan. True test of endurance." Shadab Ali Khan wrote, "Koi dard na jaane #legday." One of his fan wrote, "Oh, my! These pics are just too hot to handle! A true fitness fanatic and a dreamboat as well! I love you to the moon and back, my spunky hubby."

On the work front, Salman will soon be seen in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The much-awaited film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film will release in cinemas on April 21.