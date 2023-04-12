Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer crosses 50 million views, beats Brahmastra in just 24 hours

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The trailer of Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has seen a stupendous response from the audience. Within 24 hours of it releasing, the trailer had garnered over 50 million views across social media platforms. Most interestingly, the trailer has already crossed the total views of the trailers of several Hindi blockbusters such as Brahmastra.

Salman Khan Films announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the trailer got 20 million views on YouTube and over 30 million on other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc giving it over 50 million views in its first 24 hours. The trailer was released on Monday evening. By Wednesday, on YouTube alone, it had 33 million views, which is more than the total views of the official trailer of last year’s biggest Hindi hit Brahmastra. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer film’s trailer has 30 million views so far.

The overall record may still be a long way to go for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with trailers of films like War, Baaghi 3, and Zero all garnering over 100 million views. The Hindi trailer of KGF Chapter 2 rules the roost, however, with a whopping 267 million views. The most-viewed trailer for any Salman Khan film is Tiger Zinda Hai, which has 105 million views on YouTube.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s trailer has been appreciated by Salman’s fans, who have said they have waited long to see the actor in a mass entertainer. “This trailer reminds me of Salman Khan’s ruthless and at-best-actioner character from Wanted and Garv. This one is going to be a great one,” read one comment. Another wrote, “This is, without doubt, some of the best execution of action sequences I’ve seen in recent times. Nobody else can do it better than Salman Khan.”

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. It is slated to release on Eid 2023 (April 21) and will have a Zee Studios worldwide release.