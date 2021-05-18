In Pic: Salman Khan's stunt double Parvez Kazi twins with superstar in check shirt, shares photo from 'Radhe' sets

Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' offered a new ray of hope to the Indian film industry with the partial success of a multiple platform experiment at a time when Bollywood has suffered massive losses amid the closure of cinema screens due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film saw an Eid release on May 13 and Salman Khan fans couldn't stop going gaga about it. However, much like all the other films, a lot went into the making of 'Radhe' too that is packed with action, peppy dance numbers for entertainment and punchy one-liners.

And as is known to all, not all actors perform all the stunts on their own. Some are performed by their body doubles.

On Monday, Salman Khan's stunt body double Parvez Kazi took to Twitter and shared a photo with the actor from the sets of 'Radhe'. In the picture, the two are seen twinning in blue check shirts layered over a grey round-neck t-shirt. And such is the resemblance between the two that it's difficult to make out who is who!

Alongside the photo, Parvez wrote, "With bhaijan @BeingSalmanKhan on set #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #Radhe #bodydouble"

Take a look at the picture here:

Not just in 'Radeh', Parvez has been Salman Khan's body double for several films including 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', 'Dabangg 3', 'Bharat', 'Sultan' and more.

Take a look at some more photos here:

As for 'Radhe', in India, the film released on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay per view service ZEEPlex; along with leading DTH operators and it released theatrically in international markets as well to a thunderous response from the audience.

Right from fans cheering for the film in theatres overseas, to massive bookings on streaming platforms, the fans of the superstar watched the film as soon as it released making it the most-watched movie on the day itself sending the servers crashing while making it a total Eid blockbuster.

Recently, Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to announce that ‘Radhe’ was the most-watched film on day 1 on the OTT platform with over 4.2 million views.