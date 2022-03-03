Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' to release on his birthday weekend, locks THIS date

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hege in the lead roles will be released on the birthday weekend of the 'Sultan' actor. The film will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson.

Taking to its Instagram handle, the production company shared a photo of Salman Khan will Sajid Nadiadwala and announced the release date. It captioned the picture as, "Celebrate #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali on New Year with @beingsalmankhan & #SajidNadiadwala directed by @farhadsamji Releasing in cinemas on 30th December 2022." Khan celebrates his birthday on December 27.

Recently, Pooja joined Khan's 'Dabangg Reloaded' tour Dubai, and the 'Bharat' actor was all praised for her determination on the stage. While having a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Khan acknowledged their chemistry during the performance and happily shared that they will be sharing the big screen soon. "She was really good at the stage. I think this was her first time...her first performance, and she was really good...and we're going to do 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' Khan asserted.



READ | Salman Khan praises Pooja Hegde, talks about 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Meanwhile, Salman Khan also has the third installment of the Tiger franchise in his kitty. The Yash Raj Films' action entertainer also stars Katrina Kaif and is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma. The first film 'Ek Tha Tiger' was directed by Kabir Khan, whereas the second film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The two actors, Khan and Kaif, recently were spotted shooting for the film in Delhi-NCR.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde will soon be seen romancing the 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas in the upcoming science-fiction romance drama 'Radhe Shyam', scheduled to release on March 11. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' in her kitty that pairs her opposite Ranveer Singh.