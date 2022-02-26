Salman Khan praises Pooja Hegde, talks about 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Actress Pooja Hegde has impressed Salman Khan with her perseverance and hard work. Hegde has joined Khan's 'Dabangg Reloaded' tour Dubai, and Khan is all praise for Hegde's determination on the stage. While having a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Khan acknowledged the chemistry he shared with Pooja during the performance and happily shared that they will be sharing the big screen soon. "She was really good at the stage. I think this was her first time...her first performance, and she was really good...and we're going to do 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' Khan asserted.

Apart from Pooja, Salman's big tour is supported by Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, Disha Patani, Saiee Manjrekar, Guru Randhawa, Manish Paul. In one of the rehearsal videos, Salman can be seen attempting to get his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat to dance to his songs 'Allah Duhai' and 'Hud Hud Dabangg'. However, the children appear to be nervous about performing in front of an audience.

Many Salman Khan followers gushed over his connection with children after the video went viral on social media. Salman's fan pages also have a slew of images from his rehearsals with Saiee Manjrekar and Pooja Hegde. In another video, the Kick actor can be seen rehearsing the beautiful romantic song ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ from his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde.

Meanwhile, Salman will soon end filming for ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif, who is newlywed. Salman was previously seen in Delhi NCR with the actress while filming the upcoming sequel to the ‘Tiger’ franchise. Talking about 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali,' the Farhad Samji directorial is expected to release next year, and it is produced and written by Sajid Nadiadwala.