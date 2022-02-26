Salman Khan dances with niece and nephew on 'Allah Duhai' - Watch adorable video

Salman Khan is now in Dubai for the 'Da-Bangg' The Tour Reloaded event. The actor practised with Pooja Hegde, Saiee Manjrekar, and other actors who had joined him in Dubai for the event before his performance on Friday. Salman's rehearsal footage has been circulating on social media.

Salman can be seen in one of the videos attempting to get his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat to dance to his songs 'Allah Duhai' and 'Hud Hud Dabang'. However, the children appear to be nervous about performing in front of an audience.

Many Salman Khan followers gushed over his connection with children after the video went viral on social media.

Salman's fan pages also have a slew of images from his rehearsals with Saiee Manjrekar and Pooja Hegde. On his tour, he is joined by Aayush Sharma, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, Maniesh Paul, and Guru Randhawa.

In another video, the Kick actor can be seen rehearsing the beautiful romantic song ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ from his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ with Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde. Salman will be performing alongside Pooja for the first time. For the film ‘Bhaijaan’, which is due to start shooting next month, the two will soon be sharing screen space.

Meanwhile, Salman will soon end filming for ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif, who is newlywed. Salman was previously seen in Delhi NCR with the actress while filming the upcoming sequel to the ‘Tiger’ franchise. Several photos from the production have been circulating on the internet, showing both actors injured and bruised, hinting that the future film will be a complete actioner. ‘Bhaijaan’ and ‘Kick 2’ are among the superstar's many projects.