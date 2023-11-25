Salman Khan opens up about his success, says his lows in career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of population'

Salman Khan said his lows in his career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of the population' in India.

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his film Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif, talked about his career and spoke about the highs and lows in his over 35 years in the industry.

He said that his lows in his career 'would be a high for 99.9 per cent of the population' in India. He added that a 'lot of people who are 1000 times better-looking, talented, hard-working, have not made it'. As per a Hindustan Times report, Salman Khan said, “When I started working, the lows that you are talking about, it was not my highs at the best. I struggled and if I didn’t make it, I would be happy with that. There are a lot of people who are 1000 times better-looking, talented, hard-working, have the zest towards their goals, and they have not made it. So when you see that, what you describe as my lows would be a high for 99.9 per cent of the population in the country. So, I don’t think there is a low.”

While talking about Katrina Kaif, he said, ““I have been fortunate by what God has bestowed me, my family and my families with. I wake up in the morning, have my coffee and thank God for giving me another day to get through. I am really blessed, I don’t think I am as hard-working as Katrina. She perhaps deserves all this success, I don’t even deserve it."

Meanwhile, from one of his interviews, his photo wearing a pair of torn and tattered shoes at the screening is now going viral on social media and the fans think that this will now become a new trend.

In the photo which has taken social media by storm, Salman Khan is seen sitting with Katrina Kaif and posing for the camera. He is wearing a black polo shirt and black pants, paired it with worn-out black leather shoes. In one of the shoes, there was a big hole; in another, the leather was chipping off.