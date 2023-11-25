Headlines

Salman Khan opens up about his success, says his lows in career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of population'

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Delhi's air quality 'severe' again, IMD predicts brief relief likely by next week

Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Viral video: Elderly woman comforts adorable dog after a little scolding, internet can't help but go aww

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan opens up about his success, says his lows in career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of population'

Health Ministry closely monitoring H9N2 outbreak, increase in respiratory illness cases in China

Deepika Padukone opens up on being trolled for overpricing of her skincare range: 'As far as you put your...'

8 Healthy and tasty soups to make in winter

This batsman faced the first ball in T20 cricket history

9 amazing inventions by Pakistanis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Salman Khan opens up about his success, says his lows in career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of population'

Watch: Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande break down after their mothers enter Bigg Boss house and talk about their fights

Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali Khan's apology over his 'sexist, misogynist' remark: 'To err is human...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan opens up about his success, says his lows in career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of population'

Salman Khan said his lows in his career 'would be a high for 99.9 percent of the population' in India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood star Salman Khan, who is busy promoting his film Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif, talked about his career and spoke about the highs and lows in his over 35 years in the industry.

He said that his lows in his career 'would be a high for 99.9 per cent of the population' in India. He added that a 'lot of people who are 1000 times better-looking, talented, hard-working, have not made it'. As per a Hindustan Times report, Salman Khan said, “When I started working, the lows that you are talking about, it was not my highs at the best. I struggled and if I didn’t make it, I would be happy with that. There are a lot of people who are 1000 times better-looking, talented, hard-working, have the zest towards their goals, and they have not made it. So when you see that, what you describe as my lows would be a high for 99.9 per cent of the population in the country. So, I don’t think there is a low.”

While talking about Katrina Kaif, he said, ““I have been fortunate by what God has bestowed me, my family and my families with. I wake up in the morning, have my coffee and thank God for giving me another day to get through. I am really blessed, I don’t think I am as hard-working as Katrina. She perhaps deserves all this success, I don’t even deserve it."

Meanwhile, from one of his interviews, his photo wearing a pair of torn and tattered shoes at the screening is now going viral on social media and the fans think that this will now become a new trend.

In the photo which has taken social media by storm, Salman Khan is seen sitting with Katrina Kaif and posing for the camera. He is wearing a black polo shirt and black pants, paired it with worn-out black leather shoes. In one of the shoes, there was a big hole; in another, the leather was chipping off.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Centre gives 7-day deadline to social media platforms to address deepfakes

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx accused of sexual assault at New York restaurant

This actor publicly abused, assaulted his superstar wife, damaged her eye, ended his marriage within...

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

Policeman killed, 2 others injured after Nihangs open fire in Punjab

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE