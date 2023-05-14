Salman Khan's niece Ayat Sharma follows 'mamu footsteps' in cute video from actor's Kolkata concert: Watch

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Aayush Sharma, Jacquelin Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa, and Maniesh Paul rocked the stage at the Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded concert in Kolkata on Saturday, May 13. The celebrities performed their famous songs to a huge crowd gathered at the East Bengal Club in the city.

The superstar Salman himself has shared an adorable video with his niece Ayat Sharma from behind-the-scenes. In the video, he could be seen walking and dancing from one point to another with his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's daughter. The three-year-old kid, who shares her birthday with Salman on December 27, is imitating his classic dance moves.

"Following Mamu’s footsteps #dabanggreloadedkolkata", the actor captioned the adorable video on his Instagram. The actor can be spotted wearing a sparkling-maroon jacket, black jeans, and a black t-shirt, while Ayat wears a pink-coloured dress in the clip which has now gone viral on social media.

The actor put the beautiful track Tu Jo Mila, sung by KK, written by Kausar Munir, and composed by Pritam, from his blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan as the background music. The 2015 Kabir Khan directorial revolved around how Salman's Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi takes a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl Munni to her hometown.

Salman's fans were in awe of the adorable video shared by their 'Bhaijaan'. While one of them wrote, "Ayat ke Mamu humari jaan hai (Ayat's maternal uncle is our darling)", another added, "You should be a daddy, I think we can do it meri jaan". "Love for Bhanjis (nieces) is different", read another comment. Several others called the video cute.

Ahead of Salman's concert, he met the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata. The politician greeted the actor with a shawl and posed with him for the pictures. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.