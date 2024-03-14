Salman Khan lauds Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, asks director 'kab kaam karogi mere saath'

Salman Khan got so impressed by Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, that he asked her to collaborate.

Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao is gaining love from all the corners. The film is not only getting a lot of love from the audiences, but even actors like Genelia Deshmukh, Shabana Azmi, Jackie Shroff and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are also not tired of praising this beautiful film.

Now another new name has been added to this list, and that name is none other than megastar Salman Khan.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan share a long-standing friendship and he recently watched the film 'Laapataa Ladies' with his father and legendary writer Salim Khan. After watching the film, Salman is seen highly praising Kiran Rao's direction

Salman took to his social media account and wrote, "Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ?".

Here's the tweet

The words and reviews the film is receiving show the impact Kiran Rao and her flawless storytelling and direction have left on everyone's mind. Aamir Khan Productions has again proved their grip on the strong content with Laapataa Ladies. The film has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. While it has comedy and entertainment factors, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation's women.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

