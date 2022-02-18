Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif shoot for ‘Tiger 3’ in Delhi, photos of bruised and intense look go VIRAL

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, two of Bollywood's biggest actors, are presently shooting in New Delhi for their next action film Tiger 3. Maneesh Sharma is directing the film. It's the third instalment in the wildly popular YRF series.

While the celebs are filming in Delhi, it is nearly difficult for them to avoid the fan madness. As a result, a few lucky fans were able to take photos with the leading couple, and some 'Tiger 3' set shots were also leaked online. It's been shared on a lot of fan pages, and it's already trending on social media platforms.

In the year 2021, major segments of the film were shot in Russia, Turkey, and Austria. Salman Khan will return as Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore, a former RAW agent, in ‘Tiger 3’. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her role as Zoya, Tiger's wife and a former ISI operative.

‘Tiger 3’ also includes Emraan Hashmi, who is working with Sal-Kat for the first time on screen.

Aside from ‘Tiger 3’, Salman Khan is believed to be appearing in Aamir Khan's forthcoming flick ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in a cameo role. The actor is also getting ready to begin work on his next film, ‘No Entry 2’. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has films like ‘Merry Christmas’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’ on her resume.