Salman Khan jokes Farhad Samji has a scapegoat in him if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan flops: 'Ye aadmi sunta nahi tha'

During the grand trailer launch event, Salman Khan joked about how director Farhad Samji will react if Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan flops at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Salman Khan at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch event

Salman Khan is known for his sarcastic humour, and he doesn't mind laughing at himself. While an actor fears failure, Salman Khan can crack a joke about it. Khan's much-awaited entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is 11 days away from its release, and the team held a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai on Monday, April 10. In the event, Salman opened up about what would be the director, Farhad Samji's reaction if the film fails to work at the box office. 

After showcasing the trailer to the media, the entire cast including Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, director Farhad Samjhi and others held a press conference. When the host asked Farhad to summarise his experience of directing Salman Khan, he said, "Director ke liye superstar bhagya se milte hai, lekin Salman Khan saubhagya se milta hai (Director gets to work with a superstar with luck, but you can get Salman Khan only with good fortune)." Salman heard and instantly added, "Waah, agar khuda na khasta yeh nahi chali toh yeh kahenge (pointing at Farhad) 'yehi aadmi sunta nahi tha. Original script toh abhi bhi mere pass paid hai. Bill mere pe phatega (God forbid if this film fails to work, then he will say that 'I didn't listen to him and I still have the original script. I will be blamed for it).'"

Watch the trailer of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, is the official remake of the 2014 Tamil hit Veeram, which starred Ajith Kumar in the lead. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Vijender Singh, Palak Tiwari, Abhimanyu Singh, and Vinali Bhatnagar. Ram Charan appears in a special appearance in the song Yentamma. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on April 21.

 

